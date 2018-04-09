National

People can write tributes to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on ANC headquarters wall

Similar tribute walls will be launched in other provinces, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says

09 April 2018 - 13:43 Penwell Dlamini
Members of the ANC write on a wall aimed to commemorate struggle veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela outside Luthuli House in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES
Members of the ANC write on a wall aimed to commemorate struggle veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela outside Luthuli House in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES

The ANC has officially launched a tribute wall on which the general public will be able to honour the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The memorial wall was officially unveiled by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Monday outside Luthuli House, in the Johannesburg inner city.

After barely 20 minutes‚ messages were beginning to eat up the space that had been allocated for the public to remember the woman known as the mother of the nation.

"We are going to continue celebrating the life of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. We appreciate what South Africans are doing all over the country‚ from all walks of life‚" Magashule said.

"This is uniting South Africans and I am definitely sure what Mandela and Winnie fought for — a nonracial‚ nonsexist‚ united‚ democratic SA is what we envisage moving forward. I’m sure we will further consolidate the unity and renewal of the ANC."

Similar tribute walls will be launched in other provinces.

Madikizela-Mandela died at the age of 81 on April 2 after a long illness at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

