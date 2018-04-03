News Leader
WATCH: Business Day TV: What a class action suit means for Tiger Brands
03 April 2018 - 08:35
A class action suit has been launched against Tiger Brands and Enterprise Foods in the High Court in Johannesburg following the deaths and illnesses of more than 180 people linked to the listeriosis outbreak.
The class action suit has been brought by Richard Spoor Attorneys, which is working in partnership with US law firm Motley Rice.
Meanwhile Tiger Brands has set aside R425m for a class action suit.
Human rights attorney Richard Spoor spoke to Business Day TV about the class action suit.
