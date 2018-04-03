MPs want Faith Muthambi in jail for Gupta links

Former communications minister Faith Muthambi could be jailed if MPs have it their way.

Last week, DA and ANC MPs agreed that Muthambi, now an ordinary MP, should be hauled before the ethics committee to answer to allegations that she abused her ministerial position by sending confidential cabinet minutes to the Guptas, which allowed the family to influence government policies.

MPs also want Muthambi to be charged for lying to a parliamentary ad hoc committee when she testified during the inquiry into the crisis at the SABC. Lying to Parliament is a criminal offence, which can attract a prison sentence or a hefty fine.

The ad-hoc committee report, released in 2017, sharply criticised Muthambi’s incompetence in carrying out her responsibilities as the shareholder representative.

The report also said Muthambi should be investigated by the ethics committee for possibly breaching the ethics code and the Constitution, and that then president Jacob Zuma "seriously reconsider" having her in the Cabinet.

ANC MP Lerumo Kalako said last week it was clear Muthambi had lied to the ad-hoc committee and she should be charged "and go to prison".

He said the allegations that she leaked cabinet minutes to the Guptas should be looked at by the state-capture inquiry.

DA MP Phumzile van Damme also said Muthambi should be jailed. She said the committee had failed to put pressure on National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to take action against Muthambi.

On allegations that Muthambi had leaked information to the Guptas, committee chairman Humphrey Maxegwana said it was for the ethics committee to deal with the matter.

In 2017, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) forwarded a report to deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli, which provided evidence that Muthambi had sent confidential information to Tony Gupta.

Muthambi could not be reached for comment on Monday. In 2017, she denied that she had sent any information to the Guptas.

She also indicated she would challenge the ad hoc committee report, terming it a "witch hunt report".

Outa said it was pleased that its comprehensive report No Room To Hide, handed to Parliament in June 2017, was being used to hold those in government to account for their serious misconduct and transgressions.

"Outa welcomes the work done by the parliamentary committee, as this clearly indicates that civil society is being taken seriously and that we have a role to play in holding to account those who abuse their authority and waste taxpayers’ money," said Ben Theron, Outa’s chief operating officer.

"We look forward to the ethics committee’s determination of Ms Muthambi’s fate."

phakathib@businesslive.co.za