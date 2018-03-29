Tide turns in first people’s land plight

These hearings came against the backdrop of the failure to adequately act on the 2005 recommendations of the UN’s special rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples, Rodolfo Stavenhagen, after his visit to SA that year.

In his report, Stavenhagen referred to the plight of the Griqua, Khoi, San, Khwe, Nama and others. Indigenous people "constitute some of the poorest of the poor in SA", he said. The obstacle to their economic development was the "forced dispossession of traditional land that once formed the basis of hunter-gatherer and pastoralist economies and identities", he said.

His visit came after the commission released the 2004 Khomani San Report, which set out to highlight the extent of human rights violations in the Khomani San community in the Northern Cape. The commission noted that despite the land claim process of the Andriesvale-Ashkam region succeeding, the implementation phase failed to initiate a process of sustainable development that protected basic human rights.

The report said that local government had failed to provide water, sanitation, waste management or development in general and that sufficient measures had not been taken to incorporate the unique language and culture needs of the Khomani San into schools.

It concluded with recommendations that included "to provide assistance to the Khomani San community in managing and cultivating the land and in understanding the rights and assets afforded to the community [and] to prioritise furthering the language project aimed at encouraging the use of indigenous language among Khomani San children".

What is perhaps most disconcerting about the UN and SAHRC recommendations is that they were never fully acted upon. This illustrates the level of importance given to the rights of indigenous people by the state and a lack of leadership.

While the concerns of groups such as the San and Khoi are multifaceted — including police brutality and substance abuse, as identified in the commission’s report released on Sunday — what remains the most urgent concern is identity erosion. Land and language are intimately connected with this struggle to retain, maintain and sustain identity. A lack of representation in public office and within government leadership circles is a structural frailty that directly affects how concerns of indigenous people are treated.

Khoi-San people submitted descriptions of cultural genocide at a commission hearing in response to the continued erosion of their identity. Submissions cited indigeneity as being stigmatised, which caused people to identify as coloured due its perceived sense of superiority regarding indigeneity.

The seriousness of assimilation due to desertion of indigenous identities and practices led the commission to recommend: "The state, through the Presidency and [the Department of Arts and Culture], must take steps on or before March 31 2019 towards removal of the forceful categorisation of Khoi and San peoples as ‘coloured’."

It did not explain why this is a matter left to the Department of Arts and Culture, while the Presidency will certainly focus on more "pertinent" issues.

Many indigenous people were racially classified as "coloured" against their will. They actively assimilated into "colouredness" by abandoning their indigenous languages and exclusively speaking Afrikaans, which is more accessible, more widely spoken and far less stigmatised than indigenous languages and, depending on the spatial context, is a language of power.