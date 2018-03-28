National

Bheki Cele and Khehla Sitole to name new head of crime intelligence

28 March 2018 - 17:38 Ernest Mabuza
The Minister of Police Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA
The Minister of Police Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Police Commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole will on Thursday introduce new appointments in key divisions of the police service‚ including a new head of crime intelligence.

In January, the head of crime intelligence‚ Richard Mdluli‚ who had been suspended since 2012‚ was relieved of his duties by former police minister Fikile Mbalula.

Mdluli was appointed as head of crime intelligence in 2009.

Mdluli‚ who is on trial for kidnapping and who has weathered numerous allegations of fraud and corruption‚ was on paid leave for six years‚ earning his full salary and bonuses.

The entire Mdluli debacle has cost the taxpayer roughly R10m.

Mdluli and his co-accused‚ Mthembeni Mthunzi‚ are facing charges relating to the death of Oupa Abel Ramogibe‚ Mdluli’s former girlfriend’s husband‚ in 1999.

The pair are alleged to have kidnapped and assaulted Ramogibe. They are also accused of intimidating his family and defeating the ends of justice.

But an inquest cleared them of any involvement in Ramogibe’s murder. They have pleaded not guilty.

"In the past five years, Crime Intelligence has seen 12 acting divisional commissioners. In this regard, I wish to announce that Lt-Gen Richard Mdluli‚ who held the position of divisional commissioner‚ albeit under a long suspension‚ with mutual agreement‚ will be relieved of his duties with immediate effect‚" Mbalula said when Mdluli’s contract was terminated.

Other appointments that will be announced by Cele and Sitole on Thursday include that of Sitole’s successor as provincial police commissioner of the Free State.

Cele and Sitole will also announce who the new divisional commissioners for detective services and protection and security services will be.

