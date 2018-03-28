Police Minister Bheki Cele and Police Commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole will on Thursday introduce new appointments in key divisions of the police service‚ including a new head of crime intelligence.

In January, the head of crime intelligence‚ Richard Mdluli‚ who had been suspended since 2012‚ was relieved of his duties by former police minister Fikile Mbalula.

Mdluli was appointed as head of crime intelligence in 2009.

Mdluli‚ who is on trial for kidnapping and who has weathered numerous allegations of fraud and corruption‚ was on paid leave for six years‚ earning his full salary and bonuses.