Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli‚ who is on trial for kidnapping and has weathered numerous allegations of fraud and corruption‚ was on paid leave‚ earning his full salary and bonuses until he was‚ in January this year‚ relieved of all his duties by "mutual agreement".

The whole debacle has, so far, cost taxpayers R12.2m‚ via the South African Police Service (SAPS) budget‚ it was revealed on Thursday.

DA MP Zakhele Mbhele said in a statement: "The DA can confirm today that former head of crime intelligence‚ Richard Mdluli‚ has received a further R4.2m from the deeply under-resourced SAPS for doing nothing for close to a decade after an agreement reached with former police minister Fikile Mbalula‚ earlier this year."

This was revealed in the reply to the question posed by the DA’s Adv Hendrik Schmidt‚ and follows on a reply received last year that revealed SAPS had already spent R8.3m on Mdluli over the past seven years.

"Even more shocking is that the payment of R4,228,519 made to Mr Mdluli excludes his normal pension benefits and gratuity payable by the Government Pensions Administration Agency‚" Mbhele said. "The DA will submit further questions to determine the full amount Mdluli will receive as the public deserves to know how much it has cost us to get rid of him.