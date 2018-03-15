Former crime intelligence boss has cost taxpayers R12.2m, says DA
Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli‚ who is on trial for kidnapping and has weathered numerous allegations of fraud and corruption‚ was on paid leave‚ earning his full salary and bonuses until he was‚ in January this year‚ relieved of all his duties by "mutual agreement".
The whole debacle has, so far, cost taxpayers R12.2m‚ via the South African Police Service (SAPS) budget‚ it was revealed on Thursday.
DA MP Zakhele Mbhele said in a statement: "The DA can confirm today that former head of crime intelligence‚ Richard Mdluli‚ has received a further R4.2m from the deeply under-resourced SAPS for doing nothing for close to a decade after an agreement reached with former police minister Fikile Mbalula‚ earlier this year."
This was revealed in the reply to the question posed by the DA’s Adv Hendrik Schmidt‚ and follows on a reply received last year that revealed SAPS had already spent R8.3m on Mdluli over the past seven years.
"Even more shocking is that the payment of R4,228,519 made to Mr Mdluli excludes his normal pension benefits and gratuity payable by the Government Pensions Administration Agency‚" Mbhele said. "The DA will submit further questions to determine the full amount Mdluli will receive as the public deserves to know how much it has cost us to get rid of him.
"It is an insult to ordinary South Africans that Mdluli was awarded a comfortable settlement after contributing absolutely nothing to public safety and to the combating of crime in this country. South Africans deserve to have safe streets and safe homes and this can only be realised by dedicated police that are committed to fighting crime and upholding the rule of law."
The DA submitted a complaint to the Public Service Commission in 2017. Their report‚ finalised earlier this year‚ found that "it is clear the disciplinary process has been delayed for a period of seven years" and the police’s handling of the matter demonstrated "indecisiveness and inefficiency"‚ impacting on the use of state resources‚ said Mbhele.
"If new Police Minister Bheki Cele is serious about steering SAPS leadership in the right direction‚ he must ensure individuals at the helm of SAPS leadership are capable of carrying out their mandate effectively and can ensure the cries of ordinary South Africans, who grapple daily with the high levels of crime in their communities, are being heard.
"This exorbitant amount of money could be better channeled towards pressing issues, such as acquiring more police vehicles, which can significantly improve response time to incidents of crime. These persistent, systemic weaknesses within the SAPS require urgent financial support and decisive leadership."
Mdluli‚ and his co-accused‚ Mthembeni Mthunzi‚ are facing charges for the murder of Oupa Abel Ramogibe‚ Mdluli’s former girlfriend’s husband‚ in 1999. The charges are for kidnapping‚ intimidation‚ assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm‚ and defeating the ends of justice. They have pleaded not guilty.
