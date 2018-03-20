Tough-talking Bheki Cele vows end of KZN’s political killings
Police Minister Bheki Cele has pledged to bring to an end to political killings in KwaZulu-Natal and other hotspots around the country.
KwaZulu-Natal has seen a rise in politically motivated killings of prominent politicians, including mayors, councillors and municipal officials, many of whom are linked to the ANC.
Police said they recorded at least 33 such murders in the province between January 2016 and June 2017.
These killings have continued despite the fact that the Moerane commission of inquiry into the political killings in KwaZulu-Natal had been holding hearings in the past few months.
The commission was established in October 2016 by premier Willis Mchunu amid a high number of political killings in the province. Chaired by advocate Marumo Moerane, it is investigating killings in the province since 2011.
Speaking during eNCA’s Justice Factor programme on Monday night, Cele said he was concerned that very few arrests or convictions had been effected, despite so many political figures being killed in the province.
Cele said the only thing that would frighten hitmen hired to commit these killings would be to see such individuals being brought to book.
"I know that my predecessor, Mbaks [Fikile Mbalula] put in a good team to investigate these murders. But so far there hasn’t been any arrests. I will be meeting with this team to ask them what they have been doing since their appointment," Cele said.
"I want to see action. I want to see arrests and convictions. We cannot have a situation where people think they can get away with killing other people. I will be personally dealing with this matter."
Cele defended his controversial comment that police officers must use deadly force to defend themselves against armed criminals.
"I went to prison to fight for human rights, so I respect human rights. However, some criminals are not respecting the human rights of others, of innocent people. We are saying to these criminals: whoever declares war against us‚ against innocent communities‚ against women‚ against children‚ against the elderly … you want war? You’ll get war. Even the Constitution allows the police to use deadly force when necessary," he said.
