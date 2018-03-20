Tough-talking Bheki Cele vows end of KZN’s political killings

Police Minister Bheki Cele has pledged to bring to an end to political killings in KwaZulu-Natal and other hotspots around the country.

KwaZulu-Natal has seen a rise in politically motivated killings of prominent politicians, including mayors, councillors and municipal officials, many of whom are linked to the ANC.

Police said they recorded at least 33 such murders in the province between January 2016 and June 2017.

These killings have continued despite the fact that the Moerane commission of inquiry into the political killings in KwaZulu-Natal had been holding hearings in the past few months.

The commission was established in October 2016 by premier Willis Mchunu amid a high number of political killings in the province. Chaired by advocate Marumo Moerane, it is investigating killings in the province since 2011.