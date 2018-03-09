National

Police Minister tells criminals ‘you’ll get war’

Speaking at the South African Police Service academy, Bheki Cele warns criminals that they will be defeated

09 March 2018 - 14:33 Staff Writer
Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: LULAMILE FENI/DAILY DISPATCH
Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: LULAMILE FENI/DAILY DISPATCH

Police Minister Bheki Cele warned criminals hell-bent on terrorising innocent communities that they would be defeated.

Speaking at the South African Police Service (SAPS) academy in Tshwane on Friday‚ where a parade was held to welcome his new appointment‚ he said the police were not at war with the people of SA — but those who declared war on society could expect consequences.

"Whoever declares war against us‚ against innocent communities‚ against women‚ against children‚ against the elderly … you want war? You’ll get war."

Cele served as police commissioner until he was forced to resign following adverse findings by Public Protector Thuli Madonsela over the leasing of office space for the police. However, his no-holds barred approach to policing had earned him many admirers, hence his return.

"You want peace? You’ll get peace. And if you decide to engage in the war with us I can assure there will be one side that will survive and that side is us." he said.

Cele‚ sending a sharp message to criminals‚ added that police would not be sharing any space with them. "This space belongs to the safe community of SA. This space belongs to the women of SA and children that cannot be terrorised‚ assaulted and have fear of walking on the streets of SA.

"I am sending the message to say we are not here to share this space with criminals … Don’t come on our path. Don’t think you can see a light at [the end of] the tunnel. That light might be a train for you."

