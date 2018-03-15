National

Grants beneficiaries will be paid come April 1, Cabinet assures

15 March 2018 - 12:00 Linda Ensor
Social-grant recipients queue to collect their their grant money in Soshanguve in Tshwane. File picture: THE TIMES
Social-grant recipients queue to collect their their grant money in Soshanguve in Tshwane. File picture: THE TIMES

The Cabinet is satisfied that the 17-million beneficiaries of social grants will be paid on April 1 after the expiry of the current contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

The Cabinet was briefed on Wednesday on the state of readiness of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to distribute social grants to beneficiaries as from April, on the basis of a hybrid model.

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said at a post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday that the interministerial committee tasked to ensure that social grants continued to be paid from April onwards was addressing the problem of cash payments to 2.8-million beneficiaries.

Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/GCIS
Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/GCIS

This number has been reduced to about 780,000 who consist of elderly and disabled beneficiaries living in rural areas, who are not part of the banking system and live far from payment points. The interministerial committee was addressing how to ensure payment to these people, Mokonyane said.

The committee met again on Thursday to discuss these issues and the contingency plans Sassa has in place to deal with this category of beneficiary. Mokonyane gave the assurance that a solution would be found to ensure that they could be paid in cash without risk.

Sassa has applied to the Constitutional Court for an extension of the invalidity of the CPS contract for six months so that it can continue to make cash payments to social grant beneficiaries. The court has inquired about what contingency plans Sassa had in place to make these payments, should it refuse to grant this extension.

Sassa has to give a response to the court on Friday.

