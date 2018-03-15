Grants beneficiaries will be paid come April 1, Cabinet assures

This number has been reduced to about 780,000 who consist of elderly and disabled beneficiaries living in rural areas, who are not part of the banking system and live far from payment points. The interministerial committee was addressing how to ensure payment to these people, Mokonyane said.

The committee met again on Thursday to discuss these issues and the contingency plans Sassa has in place to deal with this category of beneficiary. Mokonyane gave the assurance that a solution would be found to ensure that they could be paid in cash without risk.

Sassa has applied to the Constitutional Court for an extension of the invalidity of the CPS contract for six months so that it can continue to make cash payments to social grant beneficiaries. The court has inquired about what contingency plans Sassa had in place to make these payments, should it refuse to grant this extension.

Sassa has to give a response to the court on Friday.