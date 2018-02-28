National

Black Sash Trust warns Sassa about extending social grants contract

28 February 2018 - 14:07 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Pensioners wait in a queue at a Sassa pay point inMpumalanga. File picture: SOWETAN
Pensioners wait in a queue at a Sassa pay point inMpumalanga. File picture: SOWETAN

The Constitutional Court should attach conditions to the extended social grants contract between the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

This is according to the Black Sash Trust, in its responding affidavit to Sassa’s application to have its contract with CPS extended until September.

The contract Sassa currently has with CPS was declared invalid by the Constitutional Court‚ but the court extended it to the end of March after the agency failed to find a new contractor.

In papers filed to the Constitutional Court early in February‚ Sassa said the agency had managed to make arrangements for the payment of social grants to beneficiaries who were not serviced by CPS.

Responding to Sassa’s application‚ the Black Sash Trust said it did not oppose the agency’s application but asked the court to attach conditions to the extension. These include that the Constitutional Court extend its oversight role and Sassa requirements.

"There should be no cost increase to any grant beneficiaries to access their grants through cash points or any other payment‚" Black Sash said.

The Black Sash Trust also wants CPS to be confined to the payment functions for which it is contracted.

"When one has regard to the fact that Sassa apparently has no contingency plan if the relief sought is refused‚ this is yet another transparent attempt to create a fait accompli‚ so as to compel the court to grant it the relief it seeks‚" the trust says in court papers.

Black Sash said Sassa should provide details of arrangements it had made concerning the protection of beneficiaries’ confidential data.

"Sassa provides no detail on how either the proposed CPS cash payment extension‚ or the remainder of its plan‚ will address and prevent unwanted deductions of beneficiaries."

SOCIAL GRANTS: On the brink of desperation

DA says 6.6% increase in child grants will not be enough to counteract Vat hike and the effects of inflation
Special Reports
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: Bathabile Dlamini: the impossible PR job

It’s hard to do proper justice to the stunning train-wreck that is Bathabile Dlamini
Opinion
1 month ago

AYABONGA CAWE: When real concerns are manipulated for personal gain

This phenomenon is not unique to Eskom or Sassa, but is prevalent across all spheres of government
Opinion
1 month ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Delivery of fees and grants a head–scratcher

Social grants face a distribution dilemma while the education fees conversation stumbles over unlimited contingent liability
Opinion
3 months ago

ANN CROTTY: Net closes in on Bathabile Dlamini

You can almost hear the frustration of the constitutional court judges: 'What do we have to do to get this woman to behave?'
Opinion
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital is no better than ...
National
2.
Universities must stick to their enrolment plans ...
National / Education
3.
Black Sash Trust warns Sassa about extending ...
National
4.
If Shaun Abrahams stays on as public prosecutor, ...
National

Related Articles

Let Bathabile Dlamini’s Cabinet move be precurser to closing women’s ministry
National

Constitutional Court rules in favour of Net1 subsidiary CPS
National

Tax hikes and pain: brutal times demand brutal measures
Special Reports

EDUCATION: Finding the funds for fees
Special Reports

TELECOMMUNICATIONS: Drought after the flood
Special Reports

SOCIAL GRANTS: On the brink of desperation
Special Reports

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.