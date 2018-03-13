After threats of a summons, MPs will finally see reports on payments to Jonas Makwakwa

MPs will finally get hold of two reports on Friday pertaining to suspicious payments made to South African Revenue Service (Sars) chief officer for business and individual tax Jonas Makwakwa, and his partner.

During a heated meeting of the standing committee on finance, SARS commissioner Tom Moyane agreed to make the two reports — one by law firm Hogan Lovells and another clearing Makwakwa of wrongdoing — available to MPs by Friday morning prior a follow-up meeting on the matter on Tuesday next week.

MPs had threatened to take the unprecedented step of issuing summons to force Moyane to release the reports.

MPs had been pushing to get the two reports for several months amid accusations that the embattled tax authority was protecting Makwakwa.

Makwakwa, who is considered to be the second-in-command at the Revenue Service, was suspended in September 2016 along with his partner and fellow SARS employee, Kelly-Ann Elskie.

This was after the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) flagged deposits into their bank accounts. The FIC identified 75 unusual and suspicious cash deposits, totalling R1.2m, into the accounts between March 2010 and January 2016.

Makwakwa said at the time the money was from a taxi and stokvel business. SARS then contracted law firm Hogan Lovells to investigate whether Makwakwa and Elskie had contravened any internal policies and/or the Public Finance Management Act.

However, an internal disciplinary hearing subsequently cleared Makwakwa and Elskie of wrongdoing, which paved the way for their return to work late in 2017.

