Former SARS officials set to be charged in relation to bugging of NPA offices

Former South African Revenue Service (SARS) officials IvanPillay and Johann van Loggerenberg will write to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in a bid to make representations after the pair were summoned to appear in court.

The officials are set to face charges linked to the alleged bugging of the NPA in 2007 and will appear in court on April 9, along with a third official, Andries Janse van Rensburg.

The two counts in the summons are for contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and the Regulation of Interception of Communications (Rica) Act.

In a statement on Friday, from their attorneys, the three emphatically denied the allegations against them. “Pillay, Van Loggerenberg and Janse van Rensburg emphatically deny the allegations against them and will rely on the integrity of the judicial process, which they are confident will vindicate them,” the statement said.

It also said Pillay and Van Loggerenberg were never questioned on the allegations they are now being charged with. “Pillay and Van Loggerenberg are disappointed but not surprised by the latest behaviour of the NPA in this matter as they have consistently demonstrated clear bias and malice, which appear to have been driven by the concerns of [SARS Commissioner Tom] Moyane.”

It added that the behaviour of the NPA in the matter was “neither objective or impartial.”

The charges emanate from the now discredited KPMG report into the alleged “rogue unit” at SARS. The report — which was essentially a documentary review — addressed the alleged bugging of the NPA offices in a project called “Sunday Evenings”. However, KPMG has retracted parts of the report and has refunded SARS the R23m it paid for the report. It is also the subject of an inquiry into the conduct of individual KPMG employees.

Pillay and Van Loggerenberg — along with Pravin Gordhan, now Public Enterprises Minister — have been hounded by the Hawks over the alleged SARS rogue unit since 2016. They were suspended from SARS in 2014 by its then new commissioner, Tom Moyane.

Revelations in a book by journalist Jacques Pauw suggest that Moyane has been shielding former president Jacob Zuma and his friends from their tax responsibilities. Moyane wants Pauw to face charges for possession of confidential tax information.

Monyane’s tenure as head of SARS is set to be scrutinised during an inquiry into the running of the tax agency announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his state of the nation address.

Moyane’s handling of suspicious payments into the banking accounts of his second in charge, Jonas Makwakwa, is the latest scandal to hit SARS. Moyane is seen to have protected Makwakwa and, since Nhlanhla Nene took over the position of Finance Minister, speculation over his removal as commissioner has been rife.

Sources close to the matter say the charges against Pillay — who was deputy commissioner when Moyane suspended him in 2014 — is likely aimed at taking him out of the running to return to SARS.