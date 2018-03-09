Inclusivity essential for SA’s success, says Motsepe

Billionaire Patrice Motsepe said on Thursday night that inclusivity was essential for SA’s future success.

He was taking part in a panel discussion organised by African Rainbow Capital partner Sinayo Securities in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Nelson Mandela.

Reflecting on how markets had moved minds over those 100 years, Motsepe said it was important to recognise that SA had world-class CEOs and entrepreneurs, who could overcome the challenges as its business leaders had in the past.

With the country experiencing positive political winds of change, after the high unemployment and slow economic growth of the past decade, the inclusion of previously excluded groups, such as black women, would lead to success.

"We have a huge obligation and our future depends on inclusivity — particularly black women and the unemployed — not just in terms of the ability to provide jobs, but to benefit and be part of a growing economy," said Motsepe.

The US — because of its historical structural institutions, such as its judiciary, congress and culture — would always be among the best places in the world to do business, despite having a president such as Donald Trump, he said.

Motsepe said SA had a world-class judiciary that had challenged, and continued to challenge, government. Such institutions should be "strengthened further.

Speaking about the future of business, Sinayo CEO Babalwa Ngonyama said that there was a lot of hope in SA.

Education was still the factor that would take the country to the next level, she said.

"The current leaders have a duty to support education and the youth to be educated," said Ngonyama.

"We need to grow the economy and improve jobs through education".