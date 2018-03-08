National

WATCH: Can a nationalised Reserve Bank retain its independence?

08 March 2018 - 08:59 Business Day TV
Picture: MARTIN RHODES

The ANC plans to re-table a parliamentary motion to nationalise the South African Reserve Bank by doing away with the Bank’s private shareholders.

At the last monetary policy committee meeting, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago faced questions about plans to nationalise the Bank. He said Bank’s independence and mandate should be upheld.

Prof Jannie Rossouw, head of the School of Economics and Business Sciences at Wits, talks to Business Day TV about nationalising the central bank.

Prof Jannie Rossouw, head of the School of Economics and Business Sciences at Wits, talks to Business Day TV about nationalising the Reserve Bank

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

