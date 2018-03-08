This is what happened when Malema debated the land issue with a businessman
In February 2016, EFF leaders Julius Malema debated the economy and land with former Anglo American chairman Clem Sunter. Here is a recording of what transpired
08 March 2018 - 11:35
Controversal MP and Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema took on Clem Sunter, one of South Africa’s most prominent authors and scenario planners, in a two-round debate at the Cape Sun at 7pm on Friday, February 12.
Watch a video of their debate:
During question time, Malema was challenged by a member of the audience:
