National

This is what happened when Malema debated the land issue with a businessman

In February 2016, EFF leaders Julius Malema debated the economy and land with former Anglo American chairman Clem Sunter. Here is a recording of what transpired

08 March 2018 - 11:35
Julius Malema. Picture: AFP
Julius Malema. Picture: AFP

Controversal MP and Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema took on Clem Sunter, one of South Africa’s most prominent authors and scenario planners, in a two-round debate at the Cape Sun at 7pm on Friday, February 12.

Watch a video of their debate:

During question time, Malema was challenged by a member of the audience:

Read this next

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Nicky Oppenheimer overtakes Johann Rupert as five ...
National
2.
SAP finds payments made to Gupta-linked entities, ...
National
3.
Thousands of tonnes of tainted polony destined ...
National / Health
4.
CPS extension will ensure smooth handover of cash ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.