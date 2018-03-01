Acting Hawks head blames NPA for delaying Gupta raid

Acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata told Parliament on Wednesday that the timing of the elite police unit’s raid at the Guptas’ Saxonwold compound two weeks ago was not a function of politics but bureaucracy, blaming the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for the delay.

Lt-Gen Matakata told the portfolio committee on police that the Hawks had been ready to pounce on the family for a long time but that the unit had to wait for approval from the NPA.

Opposition politicians have lamented the perception that the state’s crime-busting agencies only acted against the Guptas once former president Jacob Zuma resigned.

The raid on the Gupta residence coincided with Zuma’s resignation, raising questions about the independence of the Hawks. But Matakata said the Hawks had to wait for approval to raid the property. "It was not politics that prevented us. But the NPA gave us the go-ahead. We agree that state capture arrests and investigations should be expedited and we anticipate that more will be done in this regard. This must and will progress as the law allows."