Acting Hawks head blames NPA for delaying Gupta raid

01 March 2018 - 05:46 Khulekani Magubane
Acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/THE SUNDAY TIMES

Acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata told Parliament on Wednesday that the timing of the elite police unit’s raid at the Guptas’ Saxonwold compound two weeks ago was not a function of politics but bureaucracy, blaming the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for the delay.

Lt-Gen Matakata told the portfolio committee on police that the Hawks had been ready to pounce on the family for a long time but that the unit had to wait for approval from the NPA.

Opposition politicians have lamented the perception that the state’s crime-busting agencies only acted against the Guptas once former president Jacob Zuma resigned.

The raid on the Gupta residence coincided with Zuma’s resignation, raising questions about the independence of the Hawks. But Matakata said the Hawks had to wait for approval to raid the property. "It was not politics that prevented us. But the NPA gave us the go-ahead. We agree that state capture arrests and investigations should be expedited and we anticipate that more will be done in this regard. This must and will progress as the law allows."

Police committee chairman Francois Beukman asked Matakata if whistle-blowers were still co-operating with the Hawks in relation to state capture-related investigations, to which she responded "yes".

The committee raised concerns about reports that the Hawks were negotiating with Ajay Gupta, who had not yet been arrested. Matakata maintained that the Hawks were not in the business of cutting deals.

"Ajay Gupta is a fugitive. We refused to give his lawyers access to documents regarding our investigations.

"We are engaging Interpol about accessing him. There is no negotiation with him. It is a correspondence. The lawyer wanted to know why he was being arrested and to see the charges but we are maintaining that we want Ajay Gupta," she said.

The NPA had provided prosecutors to help the Hawks with the state capture investigations.

magubanek@businesslive.co.za

