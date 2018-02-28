PARLIAMENT
Citizenship for Guptas: ‘Gigaba should answer’
The DA and EFF want new Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba to explain why the Guptas were naturalised during his earlier tenure
DA and EFF MPs want new Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba to account to Parliament for the naturalisation of the Gupta family.
The MPs, who serve on the portfolio committee on home affairs, said on Tuesday that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle on Monday had set the stage for Gigaba to account for his decisions during his previous tenure as home affairs minister.
Gigaba’s stint as finance minister ended on Monday following changes to the Cabinet.
The MPs made the demand when home affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni appeared before the committee on Tuesday to explain the circumstances surrounding the naturalisation of the Guptas.
In 2017, Gigaba acknowledged he had granted the Guptas citizenship when he was home affairs minister but he insisted the decision was lawful.
During his appearance before the home affairs committee on Tuesday, Apleni brought supporting documents that the Guptas used to bolster their case for naturalisation.
These included letters from companies, including Oakbay, stating that the businesses in question supported 75 schools by donating equipment.
Apleni maintained that the decision to grant early naturalisation to the Guptas was consistent with the exceptional circumstance in the family’s case, as well as the South African Citizenship Act.
Apleni said: "When the Guptas wrote to Gigaba to petition for approval, it was the same as petitioning a higher court ..."
Home affairs committee chairman Lemias Mashile said that as Apleni brought new information forward to the committee, its members would have to meet on their own to decide their next course of action.
DA MP Haniff Hoosen said now that Gigaba was back at home affairs, it was the perfect time to hold him accountable for the decision he made by calling him to brief the committee.
"There are matters that we feel cannot be put to the director-general and must be answered by the minister.
"Is it possible that if the director-general cannot answer, we call the minister to answer for himself?"
EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi said: "Let us just hear what the director-general has to say and if there are any remaining issues we call the minister to speak to us at a later date."
Mashile replied: "Let us not put the cart before the horse.
"We have documents before us and if there is something the director-general can answer, then the matter [of calling the minister] is out."
