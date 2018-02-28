Citizenship for Guptas: ‘Gigaba should answer’

DA and EFF MPs want new Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba to account to Parliament for the naturalisation of the Gupta family.

The MPs, who serve on the portfolio committee on home affairs, said on Tuesday that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle on Monday had set the stage for Gigaba to account for his decisions during his previous tenure as home affairs minister.

Gigaba’s stint as finance minister ended on Monday following changes to the Cabinet.

The MPs made the demand when home affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni appeared before the committee on Tuesday to explain the circumstances surrounding the naturalisation of the Guptas.

In 2017, Gigaba acknowledged he had granted the Guptas citizenship when he was home affairs minister but he insisted the decision was lawful.

During his appearance before the home affairs committee on Tuesday, Apleni brought supporting documents that the Guptas used to bolster their case for naturalisation.

These included letters from companies, including Oakbay, stating that the businesses in question supported 75 schools by donating equipment.