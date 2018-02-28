The parliamentary committee probing the alleged capture of Eskom by the Guptas is battling to locate the controversial family and its lawyers, in order to serve them with notice to appear before it.

This is according to ANC MP and chairperson of the Eskom inquiry‚ Zukiswa Rantho‚ who told the media on Wednesday that the public enterprises committee still wanted the Guptas to appear before the inquiry. However‚ the committee has been struggling to make contact with the family since December, when they last exchanged communication.

Rantho said they tried to contact the lawyers that last wrote to the committee on behalf of the family‚ but the legal firm told them in strict terms that the Guptas were no longer their clients.

The Guptas had been lined up to appear before the Eskom inquiry on March 13‚ but the committee has not had a response.

"It’s still a problem the issue of the Guptas because we don’t know where they are, but we’re going to look for them. We’ll have to check if we can find them in Saxonwold‚ or an office where they now operate from‚ those that are here‚ because we only know of one person who’s outside the country‚" Rantho said.