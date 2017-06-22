DA-led councils' financial management puts ANC to shame

As the DA’s hold on local government power grows, so has its record of clean government strengthened, with DA-led councils far outperforming those led by the ANC in financial management.

This picture emerged on Wednesday, when auditor-general Kimi Makwetu released the report on the audits of SA’s 263 municipalities for 2015-16. The findings are significant as the DA tries to position itself as an alternative government.

Makwetu reported a “marginal improvement” in a dire picture of mismanagement. Fruitless and wasteful expenditure, the most offensive category of mismanagement, declined 21%. However, irregular expenditure, in which procedures were not followed, went up 50%, a reflection of weak financial controls.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: DA’s Western Cape councils ‘better run’

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe

* Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.