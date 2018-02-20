President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to compensate the families of 44 miners who died during clashes with police in Marikana in 2012.

Taking to the podium on Tuesday during his reply to the state of the nation address (sona) debate a day earlier‚ Ramaphosa told members of the National Assembly that the government needed to take responsibility for its sins.

"We must be prepared‚ as government‚ that where we have failed our people‚ where we have made mistakes‚ we take steps to correct those mistakes. One was the Marikana tragedy, which stands out as the darkest moment in the life our young democracy. Members will recall that the commission of inquiry headed by retired Judge [Ian] Farlam investigated the direct and root causes of the tragedy‚" said Ramaphosa to a round of applause.

Judge Farlam‚ a retired judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal‚ was appointed as the chairperson of the commission on August 23 2012‚ by former president Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa‚ who was addressing MPs for the second time following his election as the new head of state‚ said three broad areas were identified for action by the Farlam Commission: compensation for the injured and families; examining the procedures of public order policing; and preparing valid cases for prosecution if there are applicable laws.

