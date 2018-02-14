Paul Mashatile expected to lead ANC’s special meeting on Jacob Zuma’s recall

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile is expected to lead discussions at the party’s special parliamentary caucus meeting over the recall of President Jacob Zuma.

This is according to people familiar with the agenda of the all-important caucus meeting‚ which has now been moved from 10am to 11am on Wednesday. Sources said Mashatile was due to brief MPs on the ANC national executive committee (NEC) decision to ask Zuma to resign as state president.

The meeting was moved back to accommodate an expected address by Zuma to the nation. Sources said on Tuesday that Zuma was to respond in public to the recall decision at 10am on Wednesday but the presidency later said no official communication about the address had been given.