Embattled President Jacob Zuma’s eldest son, Edward Zuma, is known for mounting spirited and controversial defences on behalf of his controversial father‚ either through missives or media interviews.

But since the ANC announced its decision to recall the president after the party’s marathon national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Pretoria on Tuesday‚ Zuma junior has been unusually mum about the country’s most significant political development in a long time.

When approached for comment by TimesLIVE on his father’s recall on Wednesday‚ Zuma said: "No‚ why are you asking a wrong person? I don’t speak on behalf of the ANC."

When pressed for his views as Zuma’s son or a member of the Zuma family‚ he said: "No‚ no. I am Msholozi’s son and I am also a member of the ANC. So the ANC that I am a member of has a spokesperson and I can give you the number of the spokesperson. But for me‚ no thank you chief."

In another interview on Saturday before the ANC’s decision to recall Zuma‚ Edward said as a family they were not involved in what was being discussed between the President and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, concerning a smooth transition of power.

"We are not involved in that because we don’t know what they are talking about‚" he said.