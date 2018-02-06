Submissions on Zuma’s corruption charges inundate NPA

The team assembled by Abrahams is scattered around the country. Noko is being assisted by Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Lungi Mahlati; senior deputy director of public prosecutions in the Western Cape Billy Downer; a senior deputy director of public prosecutions, Raymond Mathunjwa; and Bloemfontein regional head Alinicia Coetzee.

Zuma declined a request by senior ANC leaders on Sunday to step down.

Abrahams’s job is also on the line after the High Court in Pretoria reviewed and set aside his appointment. He has been accused of protecting Zuma.

The court also found that Zuma was too conflicted to appoint the national director of public prosecutions and ordered that the deputy president make the appointment.

The DA made its own submissions and has requested that the NPA give it access to the president’s submission.

DA federal executive chairman James Selfe said the party had received a letter from the NPA saying that it would consult with the prosecuting team and advise in due course.

Mfaku said a court ruled that the representations were confidential, but the NPA would formally respond to the DA.

Abrahams has to give the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) two weeks’ notice before he makes any ruling on Zuma’s possible prosecution.

If Abrahams does not reinstate the charges, Casac will approach the courts to have his decision interdicted.

Zuma made his fresh representations to the NPA on January 31, just three hours before the midnight deadline.

Corruption charges against Zuma were dropped in 2009, kicking off a 10-year battle by the DA to have them reinstated.

