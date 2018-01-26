National

News Leader

WATCH: Will 2018 be SA’s year to shine?

26 January 2018 - 08:37 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

A recent Goldman Sachs report refers to SA as the emerging markets star of 2018 and selling that story at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos has been made easier due to the positive sentiment around the country at present, most clearly illustrated by the strength of the rand.

But it will not be plain sailing and headwinds remain. Goldman Sachs SA MD Colin Coleman talks to Business Day TV from Davos about what lies ahead for SA in 2018.

Goldman Sachs SA MD Colin Coleman talks to Business Day TV about what lies ahead for SA

ANTHONY BUTLER: Democracy, markets and Davos fail to tackle inequality

Powerful WEF’s thought leaders skirt around inequality and the extraordinary accrual of wealth by the very top 1% of citizens — people ...
Opinion
3 hours ago

SA seen as likely emerging market big story

Goldman Sachs remains sceptical about the speed at which policy change can occur, but it notes that SA's growth cycle is picking up
Economy
4 days ago

OVERHEARD AT DAVOS: A bag full of investments for you, and for you, and you…

Instead of surrendering to wrong-headed policies, the Davos lobby should find a way to be more convincing about better policies
Opinion
16 hours ago

Is GDP a gross domestic problem — and what about ‘social capital’, asks Davos

Developed in 1934, GDP cannot measure the distribution of wealth within a country, nor its black market — and it may have influenced the Brexit vote
Economy
20 hours ago

SA leads region in offshore deals

Firms have increasingly pursued opportunities offshore as a stagnant economy and policy uncertainty hurt local growth prospects
Companies
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Will 2018 be SA’s year to shine?
National
2.
Anoj Singh had his Dubai hotel bill paid by a ...
National
3.
Zuma’s son Duduzane up first in capture inquiry
National
4.
Dlamini grilled over denials
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.