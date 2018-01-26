WATCH: Will 2018 be SA’s year to shine?

A recent Goldman Sachs report refers to SA as the emerging markets star of 2018 and selling that story at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos has been made easier due to the positive sentiment around the country at present, most clearly illustrated by the strength of the rand.

But it will not be plain sailing and headwinds remain. Goldman Sachs SA MD Colin Coleman talks to Business Day TV from Davos about what lies ahead for SA in 2018.