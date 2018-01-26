National

Tshwane cancels R754m debt in drive to turn around services to Mawiga

26 January 2018 - 10:22 Penwell Dlamini
A view of the City of Tshwane, from Freedom Park. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
A view of the City of Tshwane, from Freedom Park. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Tshwane will write off R754m in debt incurred by poor residents in the council’s Mawiga Zone.

Residents incurred the debt while they were receiving services from an entity formerly known as Sandspruit Works Association‚ which the council voted to close down in July 2017.

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga says a condition of the debt write-off is that "the residents affected begin paying for the municipal services provided to them by the city".

"This is designed to encourage the residents of Mawiga to start being conscientious rate payers while also rehabilitating the debtors book," Msimanga said on Thursday.

"This is a progressive and pro-poor move by council this afternoon."

He promised the city would immediately begin working to ensure services to Mawiga were dramatically improved.

"This includes but is not limited to the R5m project to replace sewer pipes‚ which started towards the end of last year.

"This project is currently under way and there are also plans to make additional funding available to continue with the sewer replacement project once this first phase has been completed‚" he said.

"This network is aged and has been a problem for the people of Ga-Rankuwa that was neglected by the former administration‚ which we are committed to fixing once and for all."

Sandspruit Waterworks Association was a dysfunctional municipal entity‚ and in October 2016 the council voted unanimously to do away with it, and incorporate its functions.

It served an area in Region 1 called Mawiga (Mabopane‚ Winterveld and Ga-Rankuwa).

A number of civic organisations complained that there was no public participation leading up to the disestablishment.

They also complained about poor service delivery‚ including blocked sewers‚ in Mawiga.

The city obtained legal advice that it had the prerogative to decide on the best mechanism for service delivery.

Department seeks to stop fraud and corruption at car and driver testing centres

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi says the RTMC will ramp up probes of claims of unlawful conduct relating to registering vehicles, and the issuing ...
National
3 days ago

Out-of-work government employees set fire to Tshwane municipal building

The municipality claims the former ‘Vat Alles’ workers have caused disruption and chaos across the city after their contracts ran out at ...
National
3 days ago

Consumer debt in City of Tshwane higher in 2017 than in previous year

However, the city did manage to reduce its unauthorised expenditure from R1.7bn in 2015-16 to R620m in 2016-17
National
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Court denies bail to Morris Tshabalala after he ...
National
2.
Another senior Eskom manager is fired — and Koko ...
National
3.
Bathabile Dlamini ran Sassa ‘like it was her own ...
National
4.
Car washes fined in areas including Kuils River, ...
National

Related Articles

Department seeks to stop fraud and corruption at car and driver testing centres
National

Out-of-work government employees set fire to Tshwane municipal building
National

Consumer debt in City of Tshwane higher in 2017 than in previous year
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.