This week, Western Cape High Court judge Thandazwa Ndita declared a section of the Regulation of Gatherings Act unconstitutional, and also set aside the convictions of 10 Social Justice Coalition (SJC) members charged with contravening the Act.

The case was brought by the SJC against the Police Minister. Equal Education‚ the Open Society Justice Initiative and the UN special rapporteur were admitted as friends of the court (amici curiae).

It followed the arrest of 21 members and supporters of the SJC who were charged with contravening the Act in September 2013 after a peaceful protest outside the civic centre in Cape Town. The SJC members had chained themselves to the railing of the building in an attempt to get the attention of mayor Patricia de Lille.

According to the Act‚ organisers of gatherings with more than 15 people are required to submit a notice to protest to the city authorities, which the SJC members did not do. Ten members, identified as the conveners of the protest, were convicted under the Act in February 2015. The remaining 11 were acquitted.

The SJC appealed against these convictions at the Western Cape High Court in 2016. One of the convicted SJC members‚ Nolulama Jara‚ died in August 2015 but Jara’s name is still listed in the appeal.

The latest judgment, which was handed down on Wednesday, comes six months after the parties presented their closing arguments in court.

The SJC argued that sections of the Act are unconstitutional. The police had maintained that notice of intention to protest was necessary to allow for authorities to plan ahead and ensure gatherings are managed in an orderly manner with minimal disruption.

Before reading her verdict‚ Ndita apologised to the court for the amount of time she had taken to "hand down judgment without any reservations".

She said the criminal sanction in the Act was "disproportionate to the offence". Instead‚ Ndita suggested that civil liability be imposed on those who failed to give notice. "It was also suggested that the state impose administrative penalties" because these are fines and do not "carry with them the stigma" of a criminal conviction.

"Section 12(1)(A) of the [Act] is hereby declared unconstitutional‚" Ndita said, adding this would not affect criminal trials that had been finalised, but would apply to criminal matters that had not been finalised or where the time for an appeal had not expired.

A group of 40 activists cheered and sang on the steps of the court. Axolile Notywala‚ SJC general secretary‚ said: "The right to protest, which is guaranteed by the Constitution, will now be protected. Now people won’t be criminalised for protesting peacefully against injustices. It’s not just a victory for the 10 but for every South African that will be protesting on the streets."

