Steinhoff: all bets are off for Markus Jooste’s race horses

The former CEO of Steinhoff is no longer a member of the National Horse Racing Authority and no horses will run in his colours in Saturday’s Sun Met

25 January 2018 - 14:54 Aron Hyman
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste owned horses across the world. Picture: SUMMERHILL
Markus Jooste’s race horses will not run in his colours and he will not benefit from earnings at the Sun Met in Cape Town on Saturday.

National Horse Racing Authority CEO Lyndon Barends said on Thursday that the organisation would distance itself from Jooste who has stepped down as CEO of retailer Steinhoff over an accounting scandal.

Making the announcement at a media briefing in Cape Town‚ he was supported by the Public Servants Association (PSA) and the Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa).

Union federation Cosatu announced earlier this week that it would protest at the Sun Met race meeting should any of Jooste’s horses run‚ possibly placing the jobs of 3‚000 seasonal workers in jeopardy.

Mayfair Speculators‚ the company through which Jooste does his horse trading‚ has been selling off some of SA’s best Thoroughbred racehorses since December after Absa approached the High Court to freeze the company’s assets and liquidate it to recuperate R266m.

Barends said only a few Mayfair Speculators’ horses would be racing on Saturday and the company would be allowed to trade to secure the jobs of jockeys‚ cleaners‚ and other workers.

He said Jooste had resigned from the company and was no longer a member of the National Horse Racing Authority. "The horses are not going to run in his colours‚ they will run in club colours. He will not benefit directly from any races."

