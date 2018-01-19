The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has disclosed that Capt Morris Tshabalala — known as Captain KGB — was allocated a budget of R50m for an intelligence gathering operation, at the ANC’s 2012 national elective conference in Mangaung.

He had been appointed to head the operation‚ codenamed Rapid Deployment Intelligence (RDI)‚ at the conference where Jacob Zuma was re-elected the party’s president.

In an affidavit submitted and read on record as part of the state’s opposition to Tshabalala’s bail in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Friday‚ the police watchdog’s head of investigations‚ Matthews Sesoko‚ stated that this budget was not properly accounted for.

"As a result, the Ipid and the office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence [OIGI] will be conducting an investigation in this regard‚" Sesoko said.

Tshabalala‚ who has evaded justice for 15 years while working as a crime intelligence operative based at Erasmuskloof in Tshwane‚ was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing R563,000 from the South African Police Service’s (SAPS’s) secret slush fund meant for operational purposes.

Tshabalala‚ who is said to enjoy the protection of top SAPS officials and top politicians‚ is facing two charges of theft‚ two of fraud and one of corruption, for allegedly using fraudulent invoices to claim money for installing blinds in safe houses in Pretoria suburbs Waterkloof Heights and Brooklyn.