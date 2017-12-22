DA says it was denied entry into Umalusi meeting

Shortly before the release of the much-anticipated matric results, the DA complained it had been denied entry to the standardisation meeting by the Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training body, Umalusi.

DA shadow deputy minister of basic education Nomsa Marchesi said in a statement on Friday that the reason for trying to get into the meeting was not to undermine Umalusi’s credibility, but to understand the standardisation process, which is the process of moderating subject results using mathematical modelling.

In the past, members of the portfolio committee on basic education were invited to this meeting.

The DA questioned why there was a continuous need to moderate results upwards, as it indicated a problem in the schooling system. In the 2016 matric results, marks were adjusted for 32 of the 58 subjects, with 28 of those being upward adjustments and only four being downward adjustments. Mathematics and maths literacy saw significant upward adjustments.

Umalusi’s senior manager of public relations Lucky Ditaunyane said the DA member who sought entry to the meeting was not prohibited from entry. It was pointed out to her that only those who had been invited were being admitted, but if she insisted she could join the meeting. She left.

Asked why members of the portfolio committee were not invited, Ditaunyane said there were several reasons, and that the meeting was the culmination of a very long process. Umalusi had indicated it would appear before the portfolio committee to give a full account of everything it had done to standardise the process, where it would answer any questions and provide all information requested.