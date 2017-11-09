Axed Eskom legal head reveals Gupta links

Parliament’s probe into the capture of state-owned enterprises has learnt that Gupta associate Salim Essa told a senior Eskom employee two days before it happened in March 2015 that four Eskom executives would be suspended.

The testimony of Eskom’s suspended head of legal and compliance, Suzanne Daniels, on Wednesday once again highlighted the manner in which employees who resisted the grip the Guptas exercised over the utility’s procurement were forced to leave the company.

She accused Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and the Eskom board of not acting against the irregularities she addressed in a comprehensive report submitted to both.

The report led to her being suspended in October on the grounds of "misconduct".

