Zweli Mkhize will not say if damning claims in book on Jacob Zuma will come up at ANC meeting

01 November 2017 - 17:10 Nathi Olifant
Jacob Zuma, with behind him, from left, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma with Adriano Mazzotti's hand around her shoulder; Roy Moodley and Glenn Agliotti. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jacob Zuma, with behind him, from left, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma with Adriano Mazzotti's hand around her shoulder; Roy Moodley and Glenn Agliotti. Picture: SUPPLIED

ANC treasurer-general — and aspiring presidential candidate — Zweli Mkhize would not commit when asked if the party’s top six would engage President Jacob Zuma on his damning links with the underworld and his alleged tax evasion.

Addressing a contingent of media personnel over breakfast in Durban on Wednesday morning‚ Mkhize said he could not state for sure that the issue would be on their next meeting’s agenda.

Journalist Jacques Pauw’s explosive new book unmasked Zuma’s darkest secrets and links to some of the country’s known underworld criminals. One described the President as "a gangster like us".

The revelations have cast a huge shadow over Zuma’s already troubled presidency.

"As members of that leadership [the Top Six] we often ask not once but several times on specific issues if they are topical. We do that. I can’t say we will ask this or we will ask that and so on‚" said Mkhize.

"You are referring to something that has just come out a couple of days ago and I can never say to you ‘This is the agenda of what we are going to discuss’. But I can just assure you that we raise issues‚ we discuss issues and that’s the culture of the organisation‚" he added.

Mkhize said just because issues were difficult did not mean they would not be discussed. "We handle them‚" he said.

Mkhize‚ who has been campaigning on the unity ticket‚ said the ANC was wary of splits that occurred in the past‚ resulting in the birth of COPE and the EFF.

Mkhize was asked how the ANC was going to deal with such issues should they arise again. "There have been approaches to try and deal with the elimination of unnecessary splits in the organisation. It is never an easy issue because the splits are not driven deliberately‚" he said.

According to Mkhize, splits often happen as a reaction to something else that had been acted upon. "If you look at president [Thabo] Mbeki’s situation that’s what resulted in COPE. Yes‚ tensions were [present] in Polokwane‚ but it didn’t happen immediately but subsequent to that. Because of the recall [of Mbeki] there were quite a lot of issues there‚" he said.

The same happened to give birth to the EFF and helped it rise‚ he said, adding, however, that the ANC was learning from such experiences and was refining its processes.

"But obviously all you can do as an organisation ... you keep refining your processes so that you can reduce the numbers of splits and fall-out that tend to happen in the organisation. So you can never be exact with this. You can only learn from the experiences of the past‚" said the former KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson.

