Herman Mashaba and ADF reach settlement over ‘xenophobic’ comments

31 October 2017 - 12:53 Claudi Mailovich
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: SUPPLIED
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba and the African Diaspora Forum (ADF) have reached a settlement after the lobby group laid a complaint of xenophobia at the South African Human Rights Commission earlier this year.

The ADF had alleged that Mashaba’s comments had the propensity to fuel xenophobic attacks, which included that foreign nationals were responsible for criminality in Johannesburg.

The settlement has been described as "historic".

Among the terms of the settlement is that the ADF will be joining the City of Joburg’s planned court application against the Department of Home Affairs as a friend of the court.

Chairperson of the ADF Marc Gbaffou said the agreement was a "historic moment for the migrants who have been living in fear because of some statements" attributed to Mashaba. He said the group had discussed Mashaba’s comments in a subsequent mediation process.

Mashaba said he was delighted at the outcome of the mediation, and that he wished to work closely with the ADF in the future.

The mayor said his comments seem to have been twisted, which led many to think the City of Joburg was xenophobic.

Both Mashaba and the ADF raised issue with how the Department of Home Affairs was dealing with undocumented migrants.

Mashaba also said the ADF had not received the help it requested from the department with regard to undocumented foreigners who were struggling to get documents in SA.

He emphasised that the department had a Constitutional obligation to protect the borders, and that when people did come into the country, they must be documented.

Mashaba was emphatic in saying he condemned xenophobia.

