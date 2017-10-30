Much still to be done to change SA’s unequal face

The New Urban Agenda calls for respect for the rights of refugees, migrants and internally displaced persons regardless of migration status. White racism has sadly found a new bedfellow in xenophobia. Much remains to be done to build a humane and caring society.

In improving connectivity, many cities have gone a long way in providing safe, reliable and affordable public transport, but there are many challenges. SA’s sprawling suburbs mean not enough people are living in proximity to one another to make public transport viable without government subsidies.

Outdated town planning schemes created dormitory suburbs far from places of employment. This means that in the mornings, buses are full going into town and empty coming out, limiting the viability of our transport. SA’s urban areas must densify and diversify if they are to be sustainable.

The New Urban Agenda calls for the provision of safe, accessible and green public spaces, yet many of SA’s open spaces are not well maintained and are not safe. There are variations in the quality of public open space in poorer areas compared to older, whiter suburbs. SA must guard against privatising public space, through making it inaccessible or expensive.

SA’s social, economic, spatial, financial and environmental challenges require of us a mind-set that gets us all building our urban areas together. The continuing and residual effects of racism must be tackled. In most municipalities, racial segregation, which means income segregation, has hardly changed in 20 years of democracy. As a result of SA’s apartheid past, several large urban municipalities exist with low economic activity and large populations living in fairly dense conditions. A solution has to be found to enhance their capacity.

SA must develop new urban regulations, with improved urban planning and design, but with the provision of developmental finance to ensure plans get implemented.

As World Cities Day is celebrated on Tuesday, we must ask ourselves what we can do to deal with the spatial transformation of SA. We must reflect on challenges associated with transforming a built environment designed for colonialism and racism.

The new deal for our cities and towns must steer urban growth towards a sustainable growth model of compact, connected and co-ordinated cities and towns, where the National Development Plan’s goals of spatial justice, spatial sustainability, spatial resilience, spatial quality and spatial efficiency can be realised.

• Bannister and Sutcliffe are directors of City Insight.