Government increases wages of EPWP workers to R88 a day

The government has increased the wages of Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) participants by R4.41 in line with the inflation rate to R88 per day.

The programme’s deputy director-general Stanley Henderson said the hike would contribute to the "welfare" of the participants’ households.

EPWP was launched in 2004 to empower unemployed South Africans with skills and has continued to serve as an avenue for labour absorption and income transfers to poor households in the short to medium term.

Henderson said in a statement that while the minimum wage increase, which comes into effect on Wednesday, covered all participants across the different sectors they are employed in, many public institutions taking part in the programme already paid much higher wages.

"Many public bodies implementing the EPWP projects pay wages that are much higher than the prescribed minimum wage [which] is a significant move towards achieving better socio-economic status of the participants and communities," Henderson said.

Some of the key sectors where EPWP is implemented include early childhood development centres, home community-based care, and roads maintenance projects.

The South African Municipal Services Union (Samwu) said in a statement on Tuesday that it was disappointed by the salary adjustment, saying it was disgusted. It compared the wage increase with local government sectoral minimum wages of permanently employed municipal workers, who earn R6,800, describing the wages of EPWP participants as "slavery of a special kind" in that context.

"Samwu views this so-called salary increase as a slap in the face of EPWP participants, who are the poor of the poor among the working class. It is shameful that the department has bravely announced this increment taking their daily salary to R88 per day," the union’s general secretary Simon Mathe said, "which translates to a monthly remuneration of R1,760 assuming that the participant has worked five days a week for a month."