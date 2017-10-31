National

Details of KPMG inquiry will be released soon

31 October 2017 - 15:19 Genevieve Quintal
After a delay of almost a month, the details of the independent inquiry into KPMG’s work for the controversial Gupta family will be announced this week.

The inquiry would also cover the South African Revenue Service’s (SARS’s) report on the so-called "rogue unit".

A briefing is due to be held at the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) office in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Saica is playing an oversight role, to ensure that the inquiry is indeed established and that it is independent. Saica is also funding the inquiry.

Despite an earlier announcement that the senior counsel on the panel, the terms of reference and the scope of the inquiry would be made known on October 12, there was still no information available.

The inquiry will be led by a retired judge or an advocate. The announcement on how the inquiry will unfold will be made by the person selected to lead it.

On September 22, KPMG International announced that it would conduct an independent inquiry into the work of its South African arm.

International chairman John Veihmeyer said at the time that the firm was "in active discussions to identify a credible, senior, independent legal figure to lead the investigation".

One other inquiry into KPMG’s work — by the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors — is under way.

