Faith Muthambi about to drop axe on department’s top three
The public service minister has served notices of suspension on her director-general, his deputy and the finance chief, apparently due to their tough stance on financial controls
Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi has served the top leadership of her department‚ including its director-general and chief financial officer, with notices of suspension.
Reliable sources at the department have told TimesLIVE that on Wednesday afternoon Muthambi served director-general Mashwahle Diphofa‚ finance chief Masilo Makhura and deputy director-general responsible for administration Linda Shange with notices to suspend them, with effect from this Friday.
Sources say Muthambi gave the trio until Friday to give her reasons they should not be suspended.
It is understood Muthambi has decided to suspend them because they do not agree with the direction she wants the department to take, and because of their tough stance on fiscal control at an institution that is meant to set an example for other government department on administrative matters.
Muthambi is also said to be unhappy with Diphofa and Makhura’s refusal to make funds available for her Izimbizo programmes or public roadshows.
The Sunday Times reported in June that Muthambi stripped Diphofa of his powers to run the department after he and Makhura closed the tap on her Izimbizos.
Asked to confirm or deny the matter‚ Muthambi’s spokesman, Pfarelo Maguduma‚ declined to do so‚ saying it was not their policy to comment on employer-employee relations.
“I hereby confirm that it is the policy of the department not to discuss any issues relating to the matters pertaining to the employment of any employee of the department‚ irrespective of their seniority‚ with outside persons‚ the media included. Insofar as your allegations set out in your query are concerned‚ I would advise that you follow up with your sources‚ if any.
“The issues you are querying about are of an employer and employee nature and as such I’m not in a position to discuss same with you‚” he said.
Those close to Diphofa said he was prepared to leave the department rather than be bullied into signing off unlawful decisions.
