Faith Muthambi about to drop axe on department’s top three

Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi has served the top leadership of her department‚ including its director-general and chief financial officer, with notices of suspension.

Reliable sources at the department have told TimesLIVE that on Wednesday afternoon Muthambi served director-general Mashwahle Diphofa‚ finance chief Masilo Makhura and deputy director-general responsible for administration Linda Shange with notices to suspend them, with effect from this Friday.

Sources say Muthambi gave the trio until Friday to give her reasons they should not be suspended.