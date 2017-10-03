National

High court judge reassigns Mkuseli Apleni’s case, citing overwork

The challenge in which Apleni seeks to have the decision by Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize to suspend him from his position declared unlawful, was due to be heard on Tuesday

03 October 2017 - 12:33 Sipho Mabena
Mkuseli Apleni. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Mkuseli Apleni. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni’s legal bid to have his suspension overturned has hit a snag after the judge asked for his case to be assigned to another judge‚ due to her workload and the "complexity" of the case.

The judge handling the High Court in Pretoria’s urgent roll for this week felt she had too much on her plate to preside over the application.

The court challenge in which Apleni seeks to have the decision by Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize to suspend him from his position declared unlawful, was due to be heard on Tuesday.

But Apleni’s attorney‚ SJ Thema‚ said they met the judge on Tuesday morning and she deferred the matter to the deputy judge president‚ to allocate another judge to proceed with the matter.

"She feels she has too many matters on her roll and this matter‚ and because of its nature its complexity‚ she’d rather defer to the deputy judge president to give us a special allocation‚" he said.

Thema said the parties would meet deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba on Thursday for the allocation.

Last week, Apleni filed the urgent application‚ challenging the minister’s authority to suspend him, demanding his suspension be set aside.

The Presidency‚ through director-general Cassius Lubisi‚ has since filed an affidavit in response‚ arguing that Mkhize has the powers to suspend Apleni.

Apleni’s lawyers believe the matter raises critical constitutional issues, and have stated that Apleni was confident of his case.

Home affairs minister rejects Apleni’s claims

The home affairs director-general says in court papers that Mkhize does not have the power to suspend him
National
9 hours ago

Home Affairs minister asked DG to 'help her son' settle financial dispute

'I believe that there may be other motives that underlie why I have been suspended. I am concerned that in my absence steps will be taken to settle ...
News
5 days ago

Minister asked suspended DG to help her son settle a legal dispute of nearly R1m

Suspended director-general Mkuseli Apleni wants his suspension declared invalid, and says Hlengiwe Mkhize will try to settle multimillion-rand ...
National
5 days ago

Suspended Home Affairs director-general files papers with the High Court

Mkuseli Apleni is on precautionary suspension but says Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize does not have the authority to suspend him
National
6 days ago

Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize suspends top official Mkuseli Apleni

The suspension follows pressure on the department about decisions made in granting the controversial Gupta family naturalisation
National
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Cosatu apologises to Michael Sun for ‘disparaging ...
National
2.
High court judge reassigns Mkuseli Apleni’s case, ...
National
3.
MPs unimpressed with Lesetja Mothiba’s absence ...
National
4.
Department of Transport at loggerheads with ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.