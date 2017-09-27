National

Workers begin march against state capture and corruption in Braamfontein

Union federation Cosatu has been calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down after the last Cabinet reshuffle at the end of March

27 September 2017 - 13:16 Penwell Dlamini and Petru Saal
Members of Cosatu and its affiliated unions gather outside Cosatu House in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, ahead of their national march against state capture and corruption on Wednesday. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Thousands of workers had started gathering outside Cosatu House in Braamfontein at noon on Wednesday ahead of a march against state capture and corruption.

Dressed mostly in red T-shirts‚ the workers sang struggle songs calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

Cosatu has been calling for Zuma to step down after the last Cabinet reshuffle, in which former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas were fired.

The march is supported by the ANC in Gauteng. Protesters will march through Braamfontein, parts of the Johannesburg CBD and will gather at Beyers Naude Square.

In the growing crowd are also general workers from different sectors marching for better jobs. One of them‚ Sbongile Lukhele‚ a worker at Pick n Pay‚ explained the reason for joining the march.

"I’m marching against corruption in our country. It is costing us jobs and the economy is not growing. I’m also marching against my employers. Pick n Pay is retrenching workers while opening new supermarkets. We also remain on contract for over 10 years without getting permanently employed‚" Lukhele said.

Meanwhile in Cape Town‚ Cookie Nkambule‚ national treasurer of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA‚ said she was disappointed at President Jacob Zuma.

Nkambule took to the streets to march against state capture and corruption. She said the country’s healthcare system was in a shambles and staff faced poor working conditions.

"We are here as part of the workers. We are tired of what is happening in the country. We are tired of the lack of employment and constant retrenchment of workers. Today we are also addressing the issue of state capture‚" Nkambule said.

"We cannot have someone else controlling our country from elsewhere. We are disappointed in the President. We cannot have a corrupt president. He is being selfish when he was chosen to be father of the nation. He is using his presidency for his own benefits. We do not support his ex-wife’s [Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma] bid to become the next president because that means he will still be president and we cannot have that‚" she said.

Checkers employee Valerie Hollenbach‚ affiliated to the South African Commercial‚ Catering and Allied Workers Union‚ said she took the day off to show her support.

"According to my boss I should be at work, but it is my constitutional right to march. I am supporting all workers who are standing up for injustices‚" said Hollenbach.

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: New bill is a crucial opportunity for citizen activists to clean up democracy in SA

Opening up and changing the way parties are funded can make more difference than any of the campaigns against state capture, writes Steven Friedman
Opinion
4 hours ago

Cosatu’s Sdumo Dlamini backs state capture protest and call for Zuma to step down

The union federation’s president says other Cosatu and alliance leaders are trying to oust him, working with the media to spread lies
National
4 hours ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: ‘State capture’ as religious fundamentalism

The consequence of the dominance of state capture as a narrative is that a false dichotomy has been created, where all evil can be traced back to ...
Opinion
8 hours ago

Cosatu ups ante on PIC ‘capture’

The federation calls for a moratorium and floats the idea of stripping the finance ministry of unilateral powers to appoint members to the board
National
9 hours ago

Business Leadership SA 'backs' Cosatu strike

'The BLSA values are defined by our country's constitution‚ and we therefore respect the democratic right of Cosatu to add its voice to the growing ...
News
1 day ago

