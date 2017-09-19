National

Morgan Tsvangirai’s hospitalisation in SA was ‘routine’, his party says

19 September 2017 - 12:03 Ed Cropley
‘HUGE FARCE’: Zimbabwean opposition leader and Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai at a media briefing in Harare on Thursday. Picture: REUTERS
‘HUGE FARCE’: Zimbabwean opposition leader and Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai at a media briefing in Harare on Thursday. Picture: REUTERS

Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai is "out of danger" in hospital in SA after being airlifted from Harare at the weekend, following the sudden onset of severe vomiting, a party source said on Tuesday.

Tsvangirai, who is due to challenge President Robert Mugabe in elections in 2018, was recovering well but had been told by doctors to avoid stress and strain until at least the weekend, the source said.

The 65-year-old’s symptoms came on suddenly at a meeting of his opposition coalition, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), on Thursday evening in Kadoma.

The MDC sought to play down Tsvangirai’s hospitalisation, describing it as "routine" and denying local media reports that he was on life support after being airlifted to Johannesburg in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Tsvangirai has been receiving treatment for colon cancer since 2016 but says he is in good health. His sudden illness was not thought to be related to his cancer or cancer treatment, two party sources said.

It comes a month after vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa, a favourite to succeed 93-year-old Mugabe, was rushed to SA for emergency medical care. Mnangagwa, who has since returned, denied local media reports he had been poisoned.

Reuters

Reprieve for Zimbabweans on special permits

The new Zimbabwe exemption permits are available only to those who already have the special dispensation visas that expire soon
National
4 days ago

Zimbabwe diamond exports fund spy agency accused of rights abuses, Global Witness says

It is likely that diamond smuggling accounts for many unregistered stones, and that gems are also undervalued on books, with profit accruing to ...
World
8 days ago

MDC has no plans to join forces with Zanu (PF), opposition party says

Movement for Democratic Change says it would never consider joining an administration that was not the product of an election
World
12 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
OBITUARY: Cees Bruggemans — a cutting wit and a ...
National
2.
Chemical castration of bull elephants fast ...
National / Science & Environment
3.
Former Hawks boss placed on retirement at lower ...
National
4.
Lindiwe Sisulu is latest minister accused of ...
National

Related Articles

Zimbabwe opposition chief, Morgan Tsvangirai hospitalised in SA
World / Africa

Reprieve for Zimbabweans on special permits
National / Labour

Zimbabwe diamond exports fund spy agency accused of rights abuses, Global ...
World / Africa

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.