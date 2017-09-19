Morgan Tsvangirai’s hospitalisation in SA was ‘routine’, his party says

Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai is "out of danger" in hospital in SA after being airlifted from Harare at the weekend, following the sudden onset of severe vomiting, a party source said on Tuesday.

Tsvangirai, who is due to challenge President Robert Mugabe in elections in 2018, was recovering well but had been told by doctors to avoid stress and strain until at least the weekend, the source said.

The 65-year-old’s symptoms came on suddenly at a meeting of his opposition coalition, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), on Thursday evening in Kadoma.

The MDC sought to play down Tsvangirai’s hospitalisation, describing it as "routine" and denying local media reports that he was on life support after being airlifted to Johannesburg in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Tsvangirai has been receiving treatment for colon cancer since 2016 but says he is in good health. His sudden illness was not thought to be related to his cancer or cancer treatment, two party sources said.

It comes a month after vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa, a favourite to succeed 93-year-old Mugabe, was rushed to SA for emergency medical care. Mnangagwa, who has since returned, denied local media reports he had been poisoned.

