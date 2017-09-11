Zimbabwe diamond exports fund spy agency accused of rights abuses, Global Witness says

Harare — Zimbabwe’s government is using money earned from diamond exports to fund its Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), blamed for a raft of human-rights abuses as it has helped to keep President Robert Mugabe in power since 1980, Global Witness said.

Diamonds dug from the Marange fields in eastern Zimbabwe are channelled through Dubai, India, the Netherlands and SA by a complicated web of cross-owned companies based in places as diverse as Mauritius, Hong Kong and Johannesburg, the London-based group said in a report released on Monday.

The companies have one thing in common: partnerships with businesses owned by the Zimbabwe government or its military. The earnings, says Global Witness, are funnelled back to the CIO and army "off budget". Zimbabwe’s army and the CIO declined to comment. Calls to the mining ministry were not answered.

In 2011, the finance minister at the time Tendai Biti said the government had lost as much as $15bn in revenue as a result of diamond looting, and accused the elite in Mugabe’s Zanu (PF) of "prospering from the stones". At the time, Biti, then a member of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change, was part of a power-sharing agreement.

Two years later, Mugabe himself lamented the loss of $13bn to diamond theft. The country’s GDP is about $16bn, according to the World Bank.

"The future of Zimbabwe’s diamonds now hangs in the balance. Dwindling reserves are demanding greater investment from an industry shaped by state-sponsored looting and short-term thinking," Global Witness said in the report, the first attempt to link a web of companies and individuals who’ve prospered from the Marange fields.

It blames the government, which owns at least 50% of the diamond mining companies in Marange and selected each of its partners. "With billions missing, any heist — it is clear — started closer to home," it says.