Dlamini-Zuma to be sworn in as an MP

08 September 2017 - 18:27 Thabo Mokone
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: SOWETAN
ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is due to be sworn-in as an MP next week.

Well placed sources in Parliament have told told TimesLive that preparations were under way for Dlamini-Zuma to take oath of office as MP next week.

This has been confirmed by the office of the ANC chief whip‚ Jackson Mthembu‚ with his spokesman Nonceba Mhlauli saying Dlamini-Zuma would be taking up a seat in the National Assembly left vacant by Pule Mabe‚ who stepped down last week.

“We’ve written to the speaker’s office and we are waiting for the speaker’s office to inform us of the date of the swearing-in‚” she said.

“We’ve recived notification from the office of the [ANC] secretary general [Gwede Mantashe] that she would be replacing comrade Pule Mabe.”

Former Rustenburg mayor Matthew Wolmarans is also to be sworn in next week. He will fill the seat left by controversial former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe.

Wolmarans was sentenced to 20 years in jail in July 2012 for the murder of councillor Moss Phakoe in Rustenburg on March 14 2009.

The conviction was overturned by a full bench of the high court in Mahikeng in June 2014.

