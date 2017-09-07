National

Lucky Montana denied in latest attempt to insert himself into Prasa-Swifambo case

07 September 2017 - 11:04 Kyle Cowan
Former CEO of Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) Lucky Montana at a media briefing on Monday. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Lucky Montana has lost another bid to have his say in a court case involving a multibillion-rand deal entered into by his former employer‚ the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).

Judge J Francis has in the past delivered a scathing assessment of Montana’s attempts to intervene in the case.

"Lucky Montana has raised nothing new in his application for leave to appeal‚" Judge Francis ruled on Wednesday in the High Court in Johannesburg.

"All of the issues he has raised were comprehensively dealt with in my judgment. I have reconsidered the matter and the arguments raised for and against … and I am not persuaded that there is a reasonable possibility that another court will come to a different conclusion to that reached by me."

The judgment confirmed that the former Prasa CE could not join a legal battle between the state agency and Swifambo Rail Leasing. The application was dismissed with costs.

In July‚ Judge Francis ruled that Swifambo’s R3.5bn locomotive supply contract with Prasa was invalid and instructed the company to pay back R2.6bn‚ setting in motion a Supreme Court of Appeal bid by Swifambo to have his ruling overturned.

Judge Francis said the contract between Prasa and Swifambo‚ which was awarded when Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi was chairman of the Prasa board and Montana CEO‚ was "peppered with many irregularities".

This included the fact that Swifambo’s tender should never have succeeded as it had not provided a tax certificate.

Swifambo has been granted leave to appeal‚ with a Supreme Court of Appeal date expected to be announced for early next year.

Montana had previously applied to be admitted as a friend of the court during the first application by Prasa‚ which Judge Francis dismissed‚ but upon Swifambo being given leave to appeal‚ Montana decided also to try once more to join the fray.

Leave to appeal can be granted only if there exists a reasonable prospect that another court could reach a different conclusion or if‚ in terms of Section 17 of the Superior Courts Act‚ there is a compelling reason why the appeal should be heard.

In his judgment dismissing Montana’s amicus curiae application delivered on June 21‚ Judge Francis was scathing of Montana’s actions.

"It is clear from … a closer reading of Montana’s founding affidavit that he has a fanatical interest in the proceedings which renders his admission as an amicus inappropriate," the judge said.

"It is clear that his bias emerges from the content of his founding affidavit and that he has a sectarian interest."

Judge Francis went on to say that Montana’s perception that he was a central person behind the rigging of the Swifambo tender in the company’s favour and his "fervent interest in clearing his name has led him to incorporate scandalous‚ vexatious‚ irrelevant‚ inadmissible and privileged matters in the founding affidavit he seeks to place before the court as evidence."

Montana did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani said the agency welcomed the ruling.

Montana’s own counsel had conceded at the hearing that he was not a neutral party, and it was his "own papers that rendered him unsuited to be a friend of the court", Zenani said.

"This is confirmed by the fact that even where the court had found no value for matter that was presented to it by Mr Montana‚ he felt that he had to appeal against such finding."

