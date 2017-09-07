The judgment confirmed that the former Prasa CE could not join a legal battle between the state agency and Swifambo Rail Leasing. The application was dismissed with costs.

In July‚ Judge Francis ruled that Swifambo’s R3.5bn locomotive supply contract with Prasa was invalid and instructed the company to pay back R2.6bn‚ setting in motion a Supreme Court of Appeal bid by Swifambo to have his ruling overturned.

Judge Francis said the contract between Prasa and Swifambo‚ which was awarded when Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi was chairman of the Prasa board and Montana CEO‚ was "peppered with many irregularities".

This included the fact that Swifambo’s tender should never have succeeded as it had not provided a tax certificate.

Swifambo has been granted leave to appeal‚ with a Supreme Court of Appeal date expected to be announced for early next year.

Montana had previously applied to be admitted as a friend of the court during the first application by Prasa‚ which Judge Francis dismissed‚ but upon Swifambo being given leave to appeal‚ Montana decided also to try once more to join the fray.

Leave to appeal can be granted only if there exists a reasonable prospect that another court could reach a different conclusion or if‚ in terms of Section 17 of the Superior Courts Act‚ there is a compelling reason why the appeal should be heard.

In his judgment dismissing Montana’s amicus curiae application delivered on June 21‚ Judge Francis was scathing of Montana’s actions.

"It is clear from … a closer reading of Montana’s founding affidavit that he has a fanatical interest in the proceedings which renders his admission as an amicus inappropriate," the judge said.

"It is clear that his bias emerges from the content of his founding affidavit and that he has a sectarian interest."