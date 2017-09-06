KZN farmers offer help to drought-stricken peers in the Eastern Cape

Commercial farmers in KwaZulu-Natal are pooling their resources to assist their drought-stricken counterparts in the Eastern Cape, who are struggling to keep their livestock alive.

The Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Northern Cape have been severely affected by prevailing dry weather conditions.

Among those receiving assistance are farmers in Graaff Reinet, Cradock and Aberdeen, which, according to the South African Weather Service, have received very little rainfall in the past five years.

MJ Hillhouse, one of the farmers who initiated the assistance programme, said farmers from the sugar belt of Eston, Richmond, Mid Illovo and Camperdown have been donating sugar cane tops while other farmers from elsewhere in the province have supplied maize and roughage for the livestock to feed on.

He said a batch of 1,000 bales of animal feed had been due to be sent to the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

"Most of the farmers in this are predominantly a sugarcane farmers. Once the sugarcane is harvested we cut the tops off which is an unutilised part of the cane that sugar mills cant crush but it is still high in energy nutrients and fibre," said Hillhouse.

"Most the farmers here just burn it because we don’t have a use for it and its a potential food source that just gets burnt in this area because we don’t have an outlet for it. We have realised that this could be useful to the farmers in the most affected part of the Eastern Cape. Some of them are located within an 800km radius where there is zero grass, zero feed and their animals are dying in numbers as a result," he said.

Hillhouse said the only snag in the programme is the high transport cost. "The transport is a huge programme. We transport these feeds using … lorries and the fuel cost is a fortune, as it is about 2,000km away," he said.

Douglas Stern, president of Agri Eastern Cape, said they appreciated the assistance given to them by the KwaZulu-Natal farmers.

"The cost of transporting the feeds is phenomenal. We are trying to get Transnet and the government to assist us to transport the feed using goods train and other facilities. We have also had offers from Free State farmers. There, too, it is the problem of the transport cost," Stern said.