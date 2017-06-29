SABC 8 journalist Suna Venter found dead in her Johannesburg flat

Suna Venter, one of the journalists that came to be known as the SABC 8, was found dead in her flat in Fairlands in Johannesburg on Thursday morning.

The 32-year-old journalist was a senior producer of Radio Sonder Grense’s (RSG) current affairs programming, and had recently been diagnosed with stress cardiomyopathy — what is also known as broken heart syndrome, her family said in a statement on Thursday.

The condition is said to have been caused by trauma and prolonged periods of unnatural stress.

Venter was one of eight journalists suspended by the SABC after they voiced their concern about the unlawful interference in the SABC’s newsrooms and about illegal editorial policies. These have subsequently been reversed by the new interim board at the broadcaster following a parliamentary inquiry.

The staffers were all dismissed from their positions, but the Labour Court reversed the dismissals after an application.

In the months since the SABC 8 came under fire, Venter was "the victim of continued intimidation, victimisation and death threats," her family said.

She received various threatening SMS messages. Her flat was broken into on numerous occasions, the brake cables of her car were cut and her car’s tyres were slashed.

Her family also said she was shot at, abducted and tied to a tree at Melville Koppies while the grass around her was set alight.

On a separate occasion earlier this year, she was shot in the face with an unknown weapon and received surgery to remove the metal pellets from her face. In the past year, she was assaulted on three separate occasions.

"Those closest to her believe that her condition was exacerbated, if not caused, by the events of the past year," the statement read.

Venter worked for the SABC for eight years.

Executive producer of RSG current affairs Foeta Krige said Venter was passionate about international news and current affairs. Venter also had a deep love for Syria.

"She cared so much about the situation in Syria that she took leave right after the war began to report for RSG from the frontlines," says Krige.

"She remained passionate about the welfare of the children she encountered on these assignments up until her death."

Krige said Venter was one of the most dedicated and passionate journalists that he ever had the pleasure of working with. Even when doctors advised her to walk away from the stressful working environment at the SABC, she said she could not go before the battle was won, the family said in the statement.

Venter is survived by her father and mother, Phillip and Christa Venter, and brother and sister Wilhelm and Tessa.