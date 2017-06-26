Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Still no Eskom solution in sight as Brown does the odd thing again

The new board is insufficient to take forward the large, complicated energy company clearly sitting on a mountain of corruption

26 June 2017 - 06:25
Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has again done the odd thing that has become normal practice for cabinet ministers in SA. She has appointed a collection of people to sit on the board of one of the most important firms in the economy who are entirely unsuited to the job.

The four new appointments to the Eskom board are an academic, two entrepreneurs with scant corporate experience and a fourth with a number of qualifications in the auditing and accounting realm but also with no big business experience.

Eskom is a large, complicated company. Its financial position is particularly precarious. It is locked into large capital-building programmes that require it to take on an increasing debt burden at ever-increasing cost. Even analysts whose speciality is to understand SA’s state-owned companies complain that its financial arrangements are opaque and its true financial situation is unclear.

Even more serious is that the company is clearly sitting on a mountain of corruption, the details of which are now beginning to emerge from all sorts of sources. In today’s Business Day, we carry the story of how Eskom — led by chief financial officer Anoj Singh — paid R1bn more than it should for a replacement boiler for its Duvha power station by awarding the bid to a company that never even made the short list of the tender committee. On our website today, we carry a painstaking reconstruction of exactly how this tender was cooked by executives and directors who changed the rules as they went along.

Singh has emerged as a key Gupta man who has done the family’s bidding first at Transnet and now at Eskom. Brown has left Singh in his place, using the same excuse as she did for Brian Molefe that these are "untested allegations". She has also left Zethembe Khoza, who has served on the Gupta board, in place and made him acting chairman. Pat Naidoo, a former Eskom employee and the only one of the board with experience in the business, has also retained his position. Naidoo’s most notable achievement has been his passionate defence of Molefe.

How does Brown expect that her new crop of directors, who lack corporate experience and do not have a financial background, will fare? It will be up to Khoza and Singh to show them the ropes. Their knowledge and insight will depend on what Singh and Khoza want to share with them.

 It is hard not to think that these appointments have been set to fail

No matter their good intentions or their impressive academic skills, it is hard not to think that these new board appointments have been set up to fail or, at least, not to succeed. And perhaps that is the point. While those appointed to state-owned companies’ boards used to be the wisest and the most experienced, in the past seven years, they have tended to be unknown and their links to political factions only begin to emerge later, when governance is falling apart.

There are three things that Eskom plainly needs for its future: a clean-up, a financial strategy and a business model to deal with a rapidly changing energy environment. While the first is most pressing, the last is most important and difficult.

The row between Eskom and independent power producers of renewable energy has brought this into sharp focus. While the cost of producing renewable energy is rapidly falling, Eskom remains locked into a strategy that has been overtaken by time and technology.

The response of its board and executive leadership has been to attack the threat of change.

The government and Brown, in particular, caught up in the internal factional looting spree, have shown no leadership. Ever since she came into office in 2014, Brown has spoken grandly of "the end state of Eskom". But she has yet to offer us or Eskom any direction. The new directors on the board should insist that she do so.

Respected Eskom insider gets the top job on eve of meeting

Dladla takes the helm on the eve of the AGM, where Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown is expected to remove the board
Companies
3 days ago

Lynne Brown’s chance to bring order to Eskom playground

The board Brown will announce on Thursday will have the uphill task of stabilising the management team
Companies
4 days ago

Parliament to probe Eskom’s irregularities and Gupta links

Committee’s inquiry has the support of all parties
National
4 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
ALLAN GREENBLO: Protector granted what was not ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Mkhwebane and her splendid, ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
A public protector’s job is to make sure people ...
Opinion
4.
BRUCE WHITFIELD: The noise is doing the damage
Opinion
5.
RON DERBY: Dear minister — ignore the miners at ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Lynne Brown axes Chwayita Mabude from Eskom board
Companies / Energy

Respected Eskom insider gets the top job on eve of meeting
Companies / Energy

Lynne Brown’s chance to bring order to Eskom playground
Companies / Energy

Parliament to probe Eskom’s irregularities and Gupta links
National / Labour

Guptas, Duduzane Zuma added to list of witnesses for Eskom inquiry
National

EDITORIAL: Too late for Lynne Brown
Opinion / Editorials

Lynne Brown does about-face over Brian Molefe
Companies / Energy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.