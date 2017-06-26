EDITORIAL: Still no Eskom solution in sight as Brown does the odd thing again

Even more serious is that the company is clearly sitting on a mountain of corruption, the details of which are now beginning to emerge from all sorts of sources. In today’s Business Day, we carry the story of how Eskom — led by chief financial officer Anoj Singh — paid R1bn more than it should for a replacement boiler for its Duvha power station by awarding the bid to a company that never even made the short list of the tender committee. On our website today, we carry a painstaking reconstruction of exactly how this tender was cooked by executives and directors who changed the rules as they went along.

Singh has emerged as a key Gupta man who has done the family’s bidding first at Transnet and now at Eskom. Brown has left Singh in his place, using the same excuse as she did for Brian Molefe that these are "untested allegations". She has also left Zethembe Khoza, who has served on the Gupta board, in place and made him acting chairman. Pat Naidoo, a former Eskom employee and the only one of the board with experience in the business, has also retained his position. Naidoo’s most notable achievement has been his passionate defence of Molefe.

How does Brown expect that her new crop of directors, who lack corporate experience and do not have a financial background, will fare? It will be up to Khoza and Singh to show them the ropes. Their knowledge and insight will depend on what Singh and Khoza want to share with them.