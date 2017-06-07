Disgraced former communications minister Dina Pule may also have visited the Gupta family home in Saxonwold, two months before the family launched ANN7‚ its 24-hour television channel‚ leaked e-mails suggest.

Pule was reluctant to be drawn on the apparent visit on Wednesday‚ ending a telephonic request for comment with a "no comment".

She did not deny visiting the Gupta home.

Leaked e-mails show that a meeting was scheduled via an Outlook calendar for 6pm on Tuesday‚ October 2 2012, while Pule was still communications minister.

The subject line reads: "Mr Tony Meeting Diane Pule Ace @ 6pm Tues 2 Oct — No 5 Saxon".

Two months later‚ in August 2013‚ ANN7 was launched.