National

Lesetja Mothiba replaces Khomotso Phahlane as acting police commissioner

01 June 2017 - 18:19 Staff Writer
Lesetja Mothiba. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Lesetja Mothiba. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

President Jacob Zuma has announced the appointment of Lt-Gen Lesetja Mothiba as the acting national commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS)‚ with immediate effect. Mothiba replaces Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane.

"The acting tenure of Lt-Gen Khomotso Phahlane came to an end today‚ June 1 2017‚" the Presidency said in a statement on Thursday evening. Phahlane has been moved to his previous position in the SAPS forensic unit.

Phahlane, who has been in a long-standing impasse with Independent Police Investigating Directorate executive director Robert McBride as well as private investigator Paul O’Sullivan, was relieved of his duties in light of misconduct allegations against him.

"The President has thanked Lt-Gen Phahlane for the leadership of the police during his acting tenure," the statement read.

Mothiba was, until now, the SAPS divisional head of the management intervention unit.

"President Zuma has congratulated the new acting commissioner and wishes him all the success in his new responsibility‚" the Presidency said in the brief statement.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula held a press briefing in Parliament within minutes of Zuma issuing the statement through the Presidency’s website.

Mbalula said the move was made to give Phahlane an opportunity to deal with the allegations. He said by August a national police commissioner should have been appointed.

The minister said he would brief the Office of the Commissioner on Friday about the development and would still meet with Parliament’s portfolio committee on police next week.

TMG Digital, with Khulekani Magubane

Phahlane refutes Ipid claims that a raid is planned on its office

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has ‘reliable information’ about a raid but the acting national police commissioner says the claim ...
National
1 day ago

Khomotso Phahlane backs commissioner who used helicopter to retrieve jacket

But Northern Cape police commissioner Risimati Shivuri will still have to explain himself after the DA laid a complaint at Ipid
National
3 days ago

Two Ipid officers charged as accessories in O’Sullivan and Trent case

The two will face charges relating to alleged misconduct during the investigation into corruption by acting national police commissioner Kgomotso ...
National
13 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Lesetja Mothiba replaces Khomotso Phahlane as ...
National
2.
Look to African models to fund higher education, ...
National / Education
3.
Zuma wants broader inquiry into state capture by ...
National
4.
Zuma promises no Zimbabwe-style land grabs
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.