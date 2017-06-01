President Jacob Zuma has announced the appointment of Lt-Gen Lesetja Mothiba as the acting national commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS)‚ with immediate effect. Mothiba replaces Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane.

"The acting tenure of Lt-Gen Khomotso Phahlane came to an end today‚ June 1 2017‚" the Presidency said in a statement on Thursday evening. Phahlane has been moved to his previous position in the SAPS forensic unit.

Phahlane, who has been in a long-standing impasse with Independent Police Investigating Directorate executive director Robert McBride as well as private investigator Paul O’Sullivan, was relieved of his duties in light of misconduct allegations against him.

"The President has thanked Lt-Gen Phahlane for the leadership of the police during his acting tenure," the statement read.

Mothiba was, until now, the SAPS divisional head of the management intervention unit.

"President Zuma has congratulated the new acting commissioner and wishes him all the success in his new responsibility‚" the Presidency said in the brief statement.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula held a press briefing in Parliament within minutes of Zuma issuing the statement through the Presidency’s website.

Mbalula said the move was made to give Phahlane an opportunity to deal with the allegations. He said by August a national police commissioner should have been appointed.

The minister said he would brief the Office of the Commissioner on Friday about the development and would still meet with Parliament’s portfolio committee on police next week.

TMG Digital, with Khulekani Magubane