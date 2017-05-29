Gupta-linked firm’s bid to buy Habib Bank ‘off the table’
Vardospan, a company controlled by the Guptas’ associate Salim Essa, failed in its court bid
The application by a Gupta-linked company to enter the banking sector by buying Habib Overseas Bank is off the table, as far as SA’s banking regulator is concerned, because the offer to sell expired at the end of March.
This comes after Vardospan, a company controlled by the Guptas’ associate Salim Essa, failed in its court bid to force the Reserve Bank and the Treasury to make a decision on its application to buy Habib Bank in a R450m deal. The court found that the banking regulator, which has to approve any application to buy control of a bank, was not obliged to make a decision before the offer expired on March 31.
Registrar of banks and Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo said on Friday that subsequent to March 31 he had written to the company to ask whether there was still an application for the Bank to consider. "We’ve not heard back from them so we are assuming we’ve got nothing to consider because there is no offer to sell."
It emerged during the case that Vardospan had not provided tax and financial information that the regulator required.
Habib is the smallest of SA’s 16 registered banks, with total assets of just R1.1bn, according to the bank supervision department’s 2016 report.
Presenting the report in Johannesburg on Friday, Naidoo also commented on calls for a state-owned bank and for more transformation in the banking sector, saying the Bank had no objection in principle to a state-owned bank or to black-owned banks — but emphasised that it would keep a tight rein on banks, whoever owned them, in line with its mandate.
"It doesn’t matter whether it is Johann Rupert or Patrice Motsepe or the state which owns the bank, our job is to protect the interests of depositors and we will do that as vigilantly as we can," he said.
SA should have a more diversified ownership base in the banking sector and should continuously improve the level of black ownership, Naidoo said, but "we are of the view that transformation is a multi-objective challenge which goes beyond ownership".
That included who banks lend to and whether they take financial inclusion seriously and treat their customers fairly. "Banks have done a lot but we think they can do more."
After 11 years in which the Bank did not grant a single new banking licence, it is now considering preliminary applications by three banks – Tyme, Discovery and the Post Bank.
Tyme is expected to go ahead with a full application by June, and this could take six months to a year to evaluate.
The regulator will be especially vigilant with the Post Bank, which has 7-million depositors, each with an average of R1,000.
"These are poor people and if someone loses their money we are accountable to them. Therefore we will supervise the bank as tightly and robustly as possible," Naidoo said.
Parliament has given the go-ahead for the new "Twin Peaks" legislation, with the National Council of Provinces approving the Financial Services Regulation Bill last week after the National Assembly approved it in December.
The legislation, which paves the way for the most sweeping regulatory reform in the sector since the early 1990s, will incorporate the bank supervision department into a broader prudential authority, which will regulate the soundness of banks and insurance companies, as well as financial markets, while the Financial Services Board will become the market-conduct regulator for the sector.
Naidoo, who is CEO designate of the new prudential authority, said the Bank had spent five years preparing for the new dispensation and would be ready for its implementation.
