Mokonyane’s budget finally adopted despite concern about financial ‘mess’

26 May 2017 - 16:51 Bianca Capazorio
Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane’s budget vote very nearly did not get the buy-in from the portfolio committee — it’s financial state was described as "messier than a pit latrine" by one opposition MP.

Parliament’s water and sanitation committee this week initially expressed strong reservations about signing off on the budget but‚ following an eleventh-hour meeting on Thursday‚ the committee decided to adopt it, "albeit with various concerns".

Chief among these was an amount of R1.8bn the department still owes contractors from the 2016-17 financial year‚ R18.9m in overexpenditure, and the R8bn debt book and R2.9bn overdraft of the Water Trading Entity.

In a statement on Friday, the committee said it would exercise stricter control and had instituted quarterly meetings to track progress on these financial issues.

Mokonyane’s speech made no mention of her department’s economic woes. She chose to focus on projects currently under way and those already delivered.

Her department had only 25,000 bucket toilets left to remove. Of these‚ 14,000 were a "work in progress" and 11,000 would be tackled with "alternate technologies".

23 hours ago

9 days ago

10 days ago

She also thanked South Africans for saving water during the drought.

The DA’s Tarnia Baker said there was a "serious disconnect between planning and budget" in the department.

"Its finances are in a deeper‚ darker and messier state than one of its abandoned pit latrines," she said.

Chair of Parliament’s water and sanitation committee‚ ANC MP Lulu Johnson‚ said the department’s R15.1bn budget for 2017 was less than that of the previous year‚ made up only 2% of the national allocations and placed it 13th in the queue for allocations.

"This implies that service delivery is compromised‚" he said.

Johnson said the department needed to avoid additional costs such as fines for late payments‚ adding that failure to pay contractors was "as good as killing them".

Mokonyane said she would work with the department on matters of financial control.

