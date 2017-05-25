He alluded to recent allegations made by former minerals minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi that he had been approached by Eskom CEO Brian Molefe and chairperson Ben Ngubane to cancel mining licences held by global giant Glencore in the country.

The request appeared to be aimed at squeezing Glencore operations out of business‚ so they could be bought by Gupta-owned Tegeta.

Ramatlhodi said he had refused the request and was subsequently fired.

Tegeta did later buy the Glencore mine‚ which has gained supplier contracts from Eskom under highly controversial circumstances.

Earlier this week, MPs called for an inquiry into the affairs of Eskom‚ in particular Molefe’s recent return to the state entity after a brief stint as an MP.

Molefe resigned as Eskom CEO in November 2016 after he was implicated by former public protector Thuli Madonsela in her state capture report‚ which had investigated allegations that the Guptas had used their association with President Jacob Zuma to gain government business.

Ngubane has vehemently denied Ramatlhodi’s allegations‚ saying there is no way company officials can instruct a minister.

Zuma has launched a legal challenge to Madonsela’s findings‚ which also implicated him and included calls for a judicial inquiry into allegations of state capture.

Teke said such allegations were "extremely concerning".

"These come on top of the report of the public protector‚ which examined a range of related issues. If the allegations are proven to be true‚ SA’s reputation as an investment destination could be further damaged‚" he said.

"It is crucial that ethical leadership and good governance are the foundations of our economy and society as a whole‚ without exception.

"The chamber believes that further investigation into the matter is required‚ and recommends that the President order the commission of inquiry into state capture to proceed at the earliest opportunity."

TMG Digital